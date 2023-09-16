The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR) Holdings Cut by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. decreased its stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 46.6% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,460 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,770 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Kroger were worth $257,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Sanders Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Kroger in the first quarter worth about $622,480,000. Boston Partners raised its position in shares of Kroger by 5,992.3% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 4,299,033 shares of the company’s stock valued at $212,221,000 after purchasing an additional 4,228,468 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Kroger in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $156,126,000. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Kroger by 119.0% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 5,289,249 shares of the company’s stock valued at $235,795,000 after purchasing an additional 2,874,114 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in shares of Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock valued at $252,642,000 after purchasing an additional 2,552,989 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.98% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Stock Up 1.2 %

Shares of NYSE:KR traded up $0.53 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. The company had a trading volume of 22,036,014 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,228,356. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $47.33 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.46. The stock has a market cap of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a P/E/G ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The Kroger Co. has a 1-year low of $41.81 and a 1-year high of $50.41.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

Kroger ( NYSE:KR Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.10% and a return on equity of 30.61%. The business had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on KR shares. Telsey Advisory Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research report on Wednesday, September 6th. Bank of America reduced their price objective on Kroger from $75.00 to $65.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. Evercore ISI cut their price objective on shares of Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, September 11th. Finally, UBS Group decreased their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a research report on Monday, June 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Insider Buying and Selling at Kroger

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total transaction of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

