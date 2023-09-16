Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA) Shares Sold by Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its stake in shares of Corteva, Inc. (NYSE:CTVA – Free Report) by 40.2% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 5,724 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,850 shares during the quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in Corteva were worth $328,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. AXS Investments LLC acquired a new position in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Barrett & Company Inc. purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 1st quarter worth $29,000. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC increased its holdings in Corteva by 454.5% in the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 610 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Portland Hill Asset Management Ltd purchased a new stake in Corteva in the 4th quarter worth $37,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. increased its holdings in Corteva by 239.4% in the 1st quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 611 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 431 shares in the last quarter. 80.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on CTVA. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on Corteva from $73.00 to $66.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Argus decreased their price objective on Corteva from $78.00 to $68.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group assumed coverage on Corteva in a report on Wednesday, June 28th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays cut their price objective on shares of Corteva from $70.00 to $67.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, August 14th. Finally, VNET Group restated an “upgrade” rating on shares of Corteva in a report on Monday, May 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Corteva has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.41.

Corteva Stock Down 0.1 %

Shares of CTVA stock traded down $0.06 during trading on Friday, reaching $52.55. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,700,545 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,552,978. The company has a market capitalization of $37.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 0.81. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.00 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.68. Corteva, Inc. has a 1-year low of $48.68 and a 1-year high of $68.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 1.66 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

Corteva (NYSE:CTVA – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 4th. The company reported $1.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $6.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.44 billion. Corteva had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 5.26%. Corteva’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Corteva, Inc. will post 2.84 EPS for the current year.

Corteva Increases Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 1st were issued a $0.16 dividend. This is a boost from Corteva’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.22%. Corteva’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.61%.

Corteva Company Profile

Corteva, Inc operates in the agriculture business. It operates through two segments, Seed and Crop Protection. The Seed segment develops and supplies advanced germplasm and traits that produce optimum yield for farms. It offers trait technologies that enhance resistance to weather, disease, insects, and herbicides used to control weeds, as well as food and nutritional characteristics.

