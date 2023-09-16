Kwmg LLC Buys 479 Shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Kwmg LLC grew its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 2.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 17,687 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 479 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in AON were worth $6,106,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 7.5% during the second quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,227 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,114,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. CVA Family Office LLC boosted its holdings in AON by 15.2% during the second quarter. CVA Family Office LLC now owns 334 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 44 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 482.7% during the 2nd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 26,216 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $9,050,000 after purchasing an additional 21,717 shares in the last quarter. First Hawaiian Bank lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 8.4% during the 2nd quarter. First Hawaiian Bank now owns 5,619 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,940,000 after purchasing an additional 437 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd lifted its holdings in shares of AON by 507.1% during the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 255 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after purchasing an additional 213 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.45% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other AON news, Director Byron Spruell acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $324.57 per share, for a total transaction of $259,656.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,001 shares in the company, valued at $1,298,604.57. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.15% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on AON. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating and set a $340.00 price objective on shares of AON in a report on Tuesday, August 1st. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on AON from $325.00 to $322.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 31st. Bank of America boosted their target price on AON from $365.00 to $380.00 in a research note on Sunday, July 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating and set a $352.00 price target on shares of AON in a research report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on AON from $322.00 to $351.00 in a research report on Thursday, July 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $341.55.

AON Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:AON traded down $2.59 during trading on Friday, reaching $336.16. 1,555,666 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 592,703. The company’s 50 day moving average is $329.62 and its two-hundred day moving average is $322.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.20 billion, a PE ratio of 26.18, a PEG ratio of 2.59 and a beta of 0.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.66, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66. Aon plc has a 52 week low of $266.35 and a 52 week high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.83 by ($0.07). AON had a net margin of 20.78% and a negative return on equity of 1,312.86%. The company had revenue of $3.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.17 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.63 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 6.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Aon plc will post 14.26 earnings per share for the current year.

AON Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, July 31st. This represents a $2.46 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.73%. AON’s dividend payout ratio is currently 19.16%.

AON Profile

(Free Report)

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

Further Reading

