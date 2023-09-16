Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Acquires New Position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF (NYSEARCA:LIT – Free Report) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm acquired 580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $38,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its stake in shares of Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 44.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 736 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 228 shares during the period. Scotia Capital Inc. increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 3.6% during the 1st quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 15,140 shares of the company’s stock valued at $962,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares in the last quarter. CoreCap Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $88,000. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 38.9% during the 4th quarter. Northeast Financial Consultants Inc now owns 4,318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,209 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mascoma Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF by 26.2% during the 1st quarter. Mascoma Wealth Management LLC now owns 963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:LIT traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $57.89. 354,785 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 429,403. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $61.82 and its 200 day simple moving average is $62.21. Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF has a 1 year low of $56.15 and a 1 year high of $74.98. The company has a market cap of $2.93 billion, a PE ratio of 18.04 and a beta of 1.18.

Global X Lithium & Battery Tech ETF Profile

Global X Lithium ETF (the Fund) seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Solactive Global Lithium Index (the Index). The Index is free float adjusted, liquidity tested and market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to measure broad based equity market performance of global companies involved in the lithium industry, as defined by Structured Solutions AG.

