Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. Sells 8,500 Shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI)

Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. trimmed its position in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:FXI – Free Report) by 81.0% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,000 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 8,500 shares during the period. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd.’s holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF were worth $54,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 62.4% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 47,817 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,353,000 after acquiring an additional 18,364 shares during the last quarter. Texas Yale Capital Corp. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $353,000. Optiver Holding B.V. bought a new stake in iShares China Large-Cap ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $499,000. Stevens Capital Management LP increased its holdings in iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 5,586.6% in the 1st quarter. Stevens Capital Management LP now owns 636,900 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $18,808,000 after acquiring an additional 625,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. grew its stake in shares of iShares China Large-Cap ETF by 80.8% in the 1st quarter. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. now owns 1,156,992 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,269,000 after buying an additional 516,924 shares in the last quarter.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Stock Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:FXI traded down $0.12 on Friday, reaching $27.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 28,634,734 shares, compared to its average volume of 32,943,152. iShares China Large-Cap ETF has a 52-week low of $20.87 and a 52-week high of $33.38. The company has a market cap of $5.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.27 and a beta of 0.44. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $27.84 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.03.

iShares China Large-Cap ETF Profile

iShares China Large-Cap ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the FTSE China 25 Index (the Underlying Index). The Fund’s portfolio of sectors include Financials, Telecommunication, Oil & gas, Technology and Consumer goods.

