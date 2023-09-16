Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG) Shares Purchased by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (NYSEARCA:VIG – Free Report) by 3.3% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 42,768 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,360 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF were worth $6,947,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 131,442.0% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 11,075,838 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,681,866,000 after acquiring an additional 11,067,418 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 5.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 7,185,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,165,261,000 after buying an additional 344,832 shares during the period. UBS Group AG boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 0.6% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 6,362,366 shares of the company’s stock worth $979,868,000 after buying an additional 40,646 shares during the period. Wealthfront Advisers LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 3.9% during the first quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 5,942,941 shares of the company’s stock worth $963,707,000 after buying an additional 224,856 shares during the period. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF by 49.0% during the fourth quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,226,752 shares of the company’s stock worth $641,832,000 after buying an additional 1,389,528 shares during the period.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Stock Performance

Shares of VIG traded down $1.56 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $161.24. 901,072 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,096,418. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF has a 52-week low of $132.64 and a 52-week high of $167.33. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $162.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $157.91. The firm has a market cap of $68.88 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.10 and a beta of 0.85.

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF Profile

Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the investment performance of the Dividend Achievers Select Index. Vanguard Dividend Appreciation ETF is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Dividend Appreciation Index Fund. The Fund will hold all the stocks in the index in approximately the same proportions as their weightings in the index.

