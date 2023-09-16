Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN) Shares Acquired by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC increased its stake in Nordstrom, Inc. (NYSE:JWN – Free Report) by 11.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 228,080 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,778 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Nordstrom were worth $4,669,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 119.2% in the fourth quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,933,201 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $79,622,000 after buying an additional 2,682,248 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 240.8% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,988,500 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $53,908,000 after buying an additional 1,405,000 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 5,447.3% in the first quarter. Balyasny Asset Management L.P. now owns 1,220,516 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $19,858,000 after buying an additional 1,198,514 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Nordstrom in the fourth quarter worth $15,104,000. Finally, Alyeska Investment Group L.P. boosted its position in shares of Nordstrom by 348.3% in the fourth quarter. Alyeska Investment Group L.P. now owns 1,057,523 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $17,068,000 after buying an additional 821,632 shares during the period. 62.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts recently issued reports on JWN shares. Barclays reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $15.00 to $14.00 in a research report on Sunday, August 27th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $12.00 to $11.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price objective on Nordstrom from $17.00 to $19.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 1st. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Nordstrom from $20.00 to $18.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, TheStreet raised Nordstrom from a “d+” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.40.

Nordstrom Stock Performance

JWN traded down $0.12 on Friday, hitting $14.73. The company had a trading volume of 10,662,944 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,365,524. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $18.97 and its 200 day moving average price is $17.76. Nordstrom, Inc. has a 1-year low of $14.01 and a 1-year high of $27.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.87, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.43. The stock has a market cap of $2.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 81.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 2.32.

Nordstrom (NYSE:JWN – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 24th. The specialty retailer reported $0.84 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.39. The company had revenue of $3.77 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.68 billion. Nordstrom had a return on equity of 46.55% and a net margin of 0.21%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.81 EPS. Equities analysts predict that Nordstrom, Inc. will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Nordstrom Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a $0.19 dividend. This represents a $0.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.16%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 28th. Nordstrom’s dividend payout ratio is currently 422.22%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Nordstrom news, insider Farrell B. Redwine sold 33,364 shares of Nordstrom stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.37, for a total value of $679,624.68. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 26,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $541,108.68. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 5.90% of the company’s stock.

About Nordstrom

Nordstrom, Inc, a fashion retailer, provides apparels, shoes, beauty, accessories, and home goods for women, men, young adults, and children. It offers a range of brand name and private label merchandise through various channels, such as Nordstrom branded stores and online at Nordstrom.com; Nordstrom.ca; Nordstrom stores; Nordstrom Rack stores; Nordstrom Locals; ASOS; Nordstromrack.com; and clearance stores under the Last Chance name.

