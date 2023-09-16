Kwmg LLC Raises Stock Holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB)

Kwmg LLC boosted its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report) by 7.8% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 230,707 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,616 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) were worth $5,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Parallel Advisors LLC increased its position in Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 544.9% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $26,000 after buying an additional 1,008 shares during the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 37.7% in the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,549 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 424 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 246.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 1,576 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,121 shares during the period. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) by 83.1% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 2,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $64,000 after acquiring an additional 1,274 shares during the period. 64.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) alerts:

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Price Performance

NYSE:HOMB traded down $0.13 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $22.05. 2,667,005 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,084,210. The firm has a market cap of $4.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.35 and a beta of 1.18. Home Bancshares, Inc. has a 52 week low of $19.77 and a 52 week high of $26.20. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $23.08 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $22.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31.

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) Announces Dividend

Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) ( NYSE:HOMB Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.51. The company had revenue of $257.15 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $252.07 million. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) had a return on equity of 12.02% and a net margin of 33.96%. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Bancshares, Inc. will post 1.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 6th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 16th were paid a dividend of $0.18 per share. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.27%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, August 15th. Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 33.80%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

HOMB has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Stephens raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $26.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) in a report on Wednesday, August 23rd. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler raised their price target on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.75.

View Our Latest Analysis on Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

About Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR)

(Free Report)

Home Bancshares, Inc (Conway, AR) operates as the bank holding company for Centennial Bank that provides commercial and retail banking, and related financial services to businesses, real estate developers and investors, individuals, and municipalities. Its deposit products include checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as certificates of deposit.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOMB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Home Bancshares, Inc. (Conway, AR) (NYSE:HOMB – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Home Bancshares Inc. (Conway AR) and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.