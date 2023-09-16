Kwmg LLC Purchases 4,962 Shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Kwmg LLC lifted its position in shares of The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 107,370 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,962 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kroger were worth $5,046,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Kroger by 2.4% during the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 13,640,088 shares of the company’s stock valued at $671,872,000 after purchasing an additional 322,040 shares in the last quarter. Sanders Capital LLC bought a new stake in Kroger in the first quarter worth $622,480,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 11,733,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,248,000 after acquiring an additional 159,952 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley boosted its holdings in Kroger by 5.7% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,922,732 shares of the company’s stock worth $442,355,000 after acquiring an additional 535,244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Kroger by 82.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 5,667,159 shares of the company’s stock worth $252,642,000 after acquiring an additional 2,552,989 shares in the last quarter. 78.98% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Kroger alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

KR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Evercore ISI dropped their target price on Kroger from $56.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. UBS Group dropped their target price on Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday, June 19th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Friday, June 16th. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $55.00 price target on shares of Kroger in a research note on Wednesday, September 6th. Finally, StockNews.com cut Kroger from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, September 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Kroger Stock Performance

Kroger stock traded up $0.53 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $46.32. 22,036,014 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,228,356. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.25 billion, a PE ratio of 20.68, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.36. The Kroger Co. has a 12-month low of $41.81 and a 12-month high of $50.41. The business’s 50-day moving average is $47.33 and its 200-day moving average is $47.46.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, September 8th. The company reported $0.96 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $33.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.12 billion. Kroger had a return on equity of 30.61% and a net margin of 1.10%. Kroger’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.90 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Kroger Co. will post 4.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Kroger Cuts Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, December 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, November 15th will be given a $0.29 dividend. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.50%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, November 14th. Kroger’s payout ratio is 51.79%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Kroger news, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.46, for a total value of $1,045,580.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares in the company, valued at $8,862,699.76. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 1.38% of the company’s stock.

Kroger Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Kroger Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kroger and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.