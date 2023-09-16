Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL) Stake Raised by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Delta Air Lines, Inc. (NYSE:DAL – Free Report) by 5.1% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 125,616 shares of the transportation company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,083 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Delta Air Lines were worth $5,972,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Candriam Luxembourg S.C.A. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $502,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 117.6% during the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 740 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC raised its holdings in Delta Air Lines by 1,136.7% during the first quarter. Sound Income Strategies LLC now owns 742 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 682 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC bought a new stake in Delta Air Lines during the first quarter worth approximately $33,000. Institutional investors own 71.29% of the company’s stock.

Delta Air Lines Stock Up 1.4 %

Shares of Delta Air Lines stock traded up $0.57 on Friday, hitting $39.90. 9,842,316 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 10,171,751. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $44.33 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.24. Delta Air Lines, Inc. has a 12-month low of $27.20 and a 12-month high of $49.81. The company has a market cap of $25.67 billion, a PE ratio of 8.60, a PEG ratio of 0.21 and a beta of 1.30.

Insider Activity

Delta Air Lines ( NYSE:DAL Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 13th. The transportation company reported $2.68 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.40 by $0.28. Delta Air Lines had a net margin of 5.36% and a return on equity of 59.56%. The business had revenue of $15.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.44 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.44 EPS. Delta Air Lines’s revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that Delta Air Lines, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total value of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, Director Michael P. Huerta sold 3,350 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.43, for a total value of $162,240.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,330,129.95. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Steven M. Sear sold 12,129 shares of Delta Air Lines stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.52, for a total transaction of $552,112.08. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 85,708 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,901,428.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 40,479 shares of company stock worth $1,839,353 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages recently commented on DAL. Barclays boosted their target price on Delta Air Lines from $55.00 to $58.00 in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Susquehanna lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $45.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Thursday. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $65.00 to $67.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 16th. Finally, Wolfe Research lifted their price target on shares of Delta Air Lines from $51.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Friday, July 14th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $57.50.

Delta Air Lines Company Profile

Delta Air Lines, Inc provides scheduled air transportation for passengers and cargo in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Airline and Refinery. Its domestic network centered on core hubs in Atlanta, Minneapolis-St. Paul, Detroit, and Salt Lake City, as well as coastal hub positions in Boston, Los Angeles, New York-LaGuardia, New York-JFK, and Seattle; and international network centered on hubs and market presence in Amsterdam, Mexico City, London-Heathrow, Paris-Charles de Gaulle, and Seoul-Incheon.

