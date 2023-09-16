Kwmg LLC Has $5.63 Million Position in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST)

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in Ross Stores, Inc. (NASDAQ:ROST – Free Report) by 5.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 50,193 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,641 shares during the quarter. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Ross Stores were worth $5,628,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $29,000. Quarry LP acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Elequin Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the fourth quarter worth about $30,000. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in Ross Stores during the first quarter worth about $34,000. Finally, Ellevest Inc. grew its position in Ross Stores by 142.9% during the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 340 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 84.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Buying and Selling at Ross Stores

In other Ross Stores news, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now owns 67,033 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Barbara Rentler sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.07, for a total value of $2,381,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 305,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,366,954.75. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CMO Brian R. Morrow sold 25,945 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $121.53, for a total transaction of $3,153,095.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 67,033 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,146,520.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 69,199 shares of company stock worth $8,325,441. Insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on ROST shares. Sanford C. Bernstein lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $136.00 to $142.00 in a report on Sunday, August 20th. Barclays lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $122.00 to $129.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Ross Stores from $135.00 to $137.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, August 18th. Piper Sandler started coverage on Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $112.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, VNET Group reaffirmed an “initiates” rating on shares of Ross Stores in a report on Thursday, June 29th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.00.

Ross Stores Trading Up 0.3 %

ROST stock traded up $0.37 during trading on Friday, hitting $118.17. The company had a trading volume of 3,672,877 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,463,268. The company has a quick ratio of 1.25, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $115.43 and a 200-day moving average price of $108.94. Ross Stores, Inc. has a 12 month low of $81.21 and a 12 month high of $122.70. The stock has a market cap of $40.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04, a PEG ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 0.97.

Ross Stores (NASDAQ:ROST – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 17th. The apparel retailer reported $1.32 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $4.93 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.75 billion. Ross Stores had a net margin of 8.36% and a return on equity of 37.36%. Ross Stores’s revenue was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.11 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Ross Stores, Inc. will post 5.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Ross Stores Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th will be given a dividend of $0.335 per share. This represents a $1.34 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.13%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 1st. Ross Stores’s payout ratio is 28.39%.

Ross Stores Company Profile

Ross Stores, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates off-price retail apparel and home fashion stores under the Ross Dress for Less and dd's DISCOUNTS brand names in the United States. Its stores primarily offer apparel, accessories, footwear, and home fashions. The company's Ross Dress for Less stores sell its products at department and specialty stores primarily to middle income households; and dd's DISCOUNTS stores sell its products at department and discount stores for households with moderate income.

