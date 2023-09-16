Kwmg LLC Has $4.57 Million Stock Position in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG)

Kwmg LLC lifted its stake in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG – Free Report) by 8.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 122,305 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 9,638 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC owned approximately 0.05% of NRG Energy worth $4,573,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of NRG. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its position in NRG Energy by 6.5% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 39,743 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,525,000 after purchasing an additional 2,422 shares during the period. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 12.7% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 15,350 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,727 shares during the period. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.2% during the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 427,433 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $16,396,000 after acquiring an additional 24,792 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.6% during the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 32,760 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,257,000 after acquiring an additional 2,028 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its holdings in shares of NRG Energy by 6.8% during the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 229,581 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $9,243,000 after acquiring an additional 14,574 shares during the period. 97.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

NRG has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $45.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 9th. Bank of America lifted their price objective on NRG Energy from $43.00 to $46.00 in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on NRG Energy in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $44.00.

NRG Energy Trading Down 0.1 %

NRG stock traded down $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $39.10. The stock had a trading volume of 3,521,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,346,486. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.67 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $35.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.00, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.96. NRG Energy, Inc. has a twelve month low of $30.25 and a twelve month high of $45.80.

NRG Energy (NYSE:NRG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 8th. The utilities provider reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($1.22). The firm had revenue of $6.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.73 billion. NRG Energy had a positive return on equity of 25.82% and a negative net margin of 6.75%. NRG Energy’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.33 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that NRG Energy, Inc. will post 4.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

NRG Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 1st were given a dividend of $0.3775 per share. This is a positive change from NRG Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $1.51 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.86%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 31st. NRG Energy’s payout ratio is presently -17.08%.

NRG Energy Company Profile

(Free Report)

NRG Energy, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an integrated power company in the United States. It operates through Texas, East, and West segments. The company is involved in producing and selling electricity and related products and services to approximately residential, commercial, industrial, and wholesale customers.

