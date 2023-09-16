Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB) Shares Bought by Kwmg LLC

Kwmg LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kimberly-Clark Co. (NYSE:KMB – Free Report) by 4.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 38,906 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,566 shares during the period. Kwmg LLC’s holdings in Kimberly-Clark were worth $5,371,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 4.1% in the second quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. now owns 37,737 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,210,000 after purchasing an additional 1,498 shares in the last quarter. Dakota Community Bank & Trust NA acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $84,000. Fragasso Group Inc. acquired a new position in Kimberly-Clark in the second quarter worth about $208,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 1,494.4% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 19,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,754,000 after purchasing an additional 18,695 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS grew its stake in Kimberly-Clark by 46.0% in the second quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 92,353 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,750,000 after purchasing an additional 29,080 shares in the last quarter. 74.38% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total transaction of $664,835.60. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Jeffrey P. Melucci sold 4,423 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.23, for a total transaction of $576,007.29. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 28,169 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,668,448.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Sandra R. Karrmann sold 5,122 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.80, for a total value of $664,835.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 6,228 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $808,394.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have commented on KMB shares. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kimberly-Clark in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Barclays upped their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $137.00 to $141.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 27th. Citigroup lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $130.00 to $126.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Bank of America lowered their target price on Kimberly-Clark from $145.00 to $138.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered Kimberly-Clark from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 25th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.33.

KMB traded down $0.87 during trading on Friday, reaching $125.01. The stock had a trading volume of 2,274,341 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,693,748. The firm has a market capitalization of $42.28 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a quick ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.21. Kimberly-Clark Co. has a 1-year low of $108.74 and a 1-year high of $147.87. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $129.86 and a two-hundred day moving average of $133.76.

Kimberly-Clark (NYSE:KMB – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 25th. The company reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $5.13 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.13 billion. Kimberly-Clark had a return on equity of 303.40% and a net margin of 8.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Kimberly-Clark Co. will post 6.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 8th will be given a $1.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 7th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.78%. Kimberly-Clark’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 97.32%.

Kimberly-Clark Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets personal care and consumer tissue products worldwide. It operates through three segments: Personal Care, Consumer Tissue, and K-C Professional. The company's Personal Care segment offers disposable diapers, training and youth pants, swimpants, baby wipes, feminine and incontinence care products, reusable underwear, and other related products under the Huggies, Pull-Ups, Little Swimmers, GoodNites, DryNites, Sweety, Kotex, U by Kotex, Intimus, Thinx, Poise, Depend, Plenitud, Softex, and other brand names.

