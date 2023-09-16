Head to Head Analysis: Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME) and ENI (NYSE:E)

Flame Acquisition (NYSE:FLME – Get Free Report) and ENI (NYSE:E – Get Free Report) are both oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, risk, profitability, valuation, dividends, institutional ownership and analyst recommendations.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Flame Acquisition and ENI’s top-line revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -$2.59 million N/A N/A ENI $140.59 billion 0.42 $14.63 billion $5.43 6.03

ENI has higher revenue and earnings than Flame Acquisition.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Analyst Recommendations

43.1% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 1.3% of ENI shares are held by institutional investors. 14.3% of Flame Acquisition shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 0.0% of ENI shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

This is a breakdown of current ratings and recommmendations for Flame Acquisition and ENI, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Flame Acquisition 0 0 0 0 N/A ENI 0 7 5 0 2.42

Volatility & Risk

Flame Acquisition has a beta of 0.03, suggesting that its share price is 97% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, ENI has a beta of 1.05, suggesting that its share price is 5% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Flame Acquisition and ENI’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Flame Acquisition N/A N/A -2.52% ENI 7.73% 19.54% 7.17%

Summary

ENI beats Flame Acquisition on 7 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Flame Acquisition

Flame Acquisition Corp. does not have significant operations. It focuses on effecting into a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company intends to identify, acquire, and operate a business in the energy industry primarily upstream exploration and production sector, and midstream sector and companies. Flame Acquisition Corp. was incorporated in 2020 and is based in Houston, Texas.

About ENI

Eni S.p.A. operates as an integrated energy company worldwide. It engages in exploration, development, extracting, manufacturing, and marketing crude oil and natural gas, oil-based fuels, chemical products, and gas-fired power, as well as energy products from renewable sources. The company operates through Exploration & Production; Global Gas & LNG Portfolio (GGP); Refining & Marketing and Chemicals; Plenitude & Power; and Corporate and Other Activities segments. The Exploration & Production segment engages in research, development, and production of oil, condensates, and natural gas; and forestry conservation and CO2 capture and storage projects. The GGP segment is involved in the supply and sale of wholesale natural gas through pipeline; and international transport, and purchase and marketing of liquefied natural gas. The Refining & Marketing and Chemicals segment supplies, processes, distributes, and markets fuels and chemicals. The Plenitude & Power segment engages in the retail sale of gas, electricity, and related services; production and wholesale sale of electricity from thermoelectric and renewable plants; and provision of services for E-mobility. The Corporate and Other Activities segment is involved in the research and development, new technologies, business digitalization, and environmental activities. The company was founded in 1953 and is headquartered in Rome, Italy.

