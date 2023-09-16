Contrasting Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR)

Agenus (NASDAQ:AGEN – Get Free Report) and Immunocore (NASDAQ:IMCR – Get Free Report) are both medical companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, risk and dividends.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Agenus and Immunocore, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Agenus 0 0 5 0 3.00 Immunocore 0 1 12 0 2.92

Agenus presently has a consensus target price of $7.33, indicating a potential upside of 459.16%. Immunocore has a consensus target price of $70.62, indicating a potential upside of 33.77%. Given Agenus’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, equities research analysts plainly believe Agenus is more favorable than Immunocore.

Earnings & Valuation

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Agenus $98.02 million 5.07 -$220.07 million ($0.85) -1.54 Immunocore $181.57 million 14.23 -$50.99 million ($1.29) -40.92

This table compares Agenus and Immunocore’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Immunocore has higher revenue and earnings than Agenus. Immunocore is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Agenus, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

55.4% of Agenus shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 73.4% of Immunocore shares are held by institutional investors. 4.8% of Agenus shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 5.7% of Immunocore shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Volatility and Risk

Agenus has a beta of 1.42, meaning that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Immunocore has a beta of 0.67, meaning that its share price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Agenus and Immunocore’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Agenus -276.92% N/A -67.15% Immunocore -27.72% -17.97% -11.54%

Summary

Immunocore beats Agenus on 8 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Agenus

Agenus Inc., a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, discovers and develops immuno-oncology products in the United States and internationally. The company offers Retrocyte Display, an antibody expression platform for the identification of fully human and humanized monoclonal antibodies; and display technologies. It develops QS-21 Stimulon adjuvant, a saponin-based vaccine adjuvant. The company also develops Balstilimab, an anti-PD-1 antagonist that has completed Phase II clinical trial to treat second line cervical cancer; AGEN1181, an anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 2 clinical trial; AGEN2373, a CD137 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1b clinical trial; AGEN1423, a tumor microenvironment conditioning anti-CD73/TGFß TRAP bi-functional antibody that has completed Phase 1 clinical trial; AGEN1571, an ILT2 monospecific antibody that is in Phase 1 clinical trial; BMS-986442, a TIGIT bispecific antibodies; and AGEN1327, a human monoclonal antibody. In addition, it develops INCAGN1876, a GITR monospecific antibody; INCAGN2390, a TIM-3 monospecific antibody; INCAGN2385, a LAG-3 monospecific antibody; MK-4830, a monospecific antibody targeting ILT4; UGN-301, a zalifrelimab intravesical solution for the treatment of cancers of the urinary tract that is in a Phase 1 clinical trial; AGENT 797, an iNKT cells that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for solid tumors, multiple myeloma, and viral ARDS; and AGEN1884, a first-generation anti-CTLA-4 monospecific antibody. The company operates under Agenus, MiNK, Prophage, Retrocyte Display, and Stimulon trademarks. It has collaborations with Bristol-Myers Squibb Company, Betta Pharmaceuticals Co., Ltd., Incyte Corporation, Merck Sharpe & Dohme, and Gilead Sciences, Inc. The company was formerly known as Antigenics Inc. and changed its name to Agenus Inc. in January 2011. Agenus Inc. was founded in 1994 and is headquartered in Lexington, Massachusetts.

About Immunocore

Immunocore Holdings plc, a commercial-stage biotechnology company, engages in the development of immunotherapies for the treatment of cancer, infectious, and autoimmune diseases. The company offers KIMMTRAK for the treatment of patients with unresectable or metastatic uveal melanoma. It also developing other programs for oncology comprise tebentafusp that is in Phase 2/3 clinical trial in patients with advanced melanoma; IMC-F106C, which is in a Phase I/II dose escalation trial in patients with multiple solid tumor cancers comprising cutaneous melanoma, ovarian, non-small cell lung cancer, and endometrial; IMC-T119C for multiple solid tumor cancers; IMC-P115C for multiple solid tumor cancers; and IMC-R117C, which is for a range of tumors, including colorectal, gastro-esophageal, and pancreatic cancers. In addition, the company's programs for infectious diseases include IMC-I109V, which is in a Phase I/II clinical trial in patients with chronic hepatitis B virus; and IMC-M113V that is in Phase 1 clinical trial for patients with human immunosuppression virus. Further, it develops product candidates to provide precision targeted immunosuppression for the treatment of autoimmune diseases. Immunocore Holdings plc was founded in 1999 and is headquartered in Abingdon, the United Kingdom.

