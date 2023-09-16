InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $897,000 Stock Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

InTrack Investment Management Inc lowered its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Free Report) by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 17,338 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after selling 8,642 shares during the period. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $897,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of CSCO. Central Bank & Trust Co. lifted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.9% during the 1st quarter. Central Bank & Trust Co. now owns 10,930 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $571,000 after buying an additional 204 shares in the last quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC lifted its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 1.6% in the first quarter. Relyea Zuckerberg Hanson LLC now owns 13,648 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $713,000 after acquiring an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 24,527 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,168,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in shares of Cisco Systems by 0.3% during the first quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 73,720 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,854,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. raised its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Inc. now owns 40,473 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.21% of the company’s stock.

CSCO opened at $56.04 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 12-month low of $38.60 and a 12-month high of $58.19. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $54.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $51.08. The company has a market capitalization of $227.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.25, a PEG ratio of 2.49 and a beta of 0.97.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 16th. The network equipment provider reported $1.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.06 by $0.08. Cisco Systems had a return on equity of 33.42% and a net margin of 22.13%. The company had revenue of $15.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.05 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.74 earnings per share. Cisco Systems’s quarterly revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 4th will be given a dividend of $0.39 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 3rd. This represents a $1.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Cisco Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.81%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CSCO shares. Oppenheimer reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $58.00 price objective on shares of Cisco Systems in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Cisco Systems from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $55.00 to $62.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 19th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $59.50 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Cisco Systems in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Cisco Systems has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $59.43.

In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Cisco Systems news, CFO Richard Scott Herren sold 2,579 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.65, for a total transaction of $130,626.35. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 281,493 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,257,620.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Deborah L. Stahlkopf sold 2,158 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.15, for a total transaction of $119,013.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 173,618 shares in the company, valued at $9,575,032.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 54,438 shares of company stock valued at $2,948,779 in the last three months. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. The company also offers switching portfolio encompasses campus switching as well as data center switching; enterprise routing portfolio interconnects public and private wireline and mobile networks, delivering highly secure, and reliable connectivity to campus, data center and branch networks; wireless products include wireless access points that are standalone, controller appliance-based, switch-converged, and Meraki cloud-managed offerings; and compute portfolio including the cisco unified computing system, hyperflex, and software management capabilities, which combine computing, networking, and storage infrastructure management and virtualization.

