InTrack Investment Management Inc Has $1.39 Million Stock Position in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

InTrack Investment Management Inc increased its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,880 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,285 shares during the period. Pfizer makes up 1.1% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $1,389,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC bought a new stake in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Pfizer during the first quarter worth $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pfizer in the 4th quarter valued at $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% in the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter worth $49,000. Institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

Get Pfizer alerts:

Pfizer Stock Performance

PFE stock opened at $34.03 on Friday. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a current ratio of 2.12, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $35.83 and a 200-day moving average price of $38.04. The firm has a market cap of $192.13 billion, a PE ratio of 9.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer Dividend Announcement

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.04 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 54.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Investors of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 43.62%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group cut Pfizer from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $47.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 29th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on shares of Pfizer from $45.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, July 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Pfizer in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Finally, HSBC began coverage on Pfizer in a report on Friday, July 14th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $50.00 target price for the company. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $46.35.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on PFE

Pfizer Company Profile

(Free Report)

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PFE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Pfizer Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pfizer and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.