Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 5.7% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 39,647 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 2,413 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 2.9% of Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $6,238,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in CVX. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in Chevron by 12.7% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 32,906,060 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,906,309,000 after purchasing an additional 3,711,923 shares in the last quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Chevron by 104,997.3% during the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 24,490,824 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $4,395,858,000 after purchasing an additional 24,467,521 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in Chevron by 76.5% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 23,667,484 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,839,241,000 after purchasing an additional 10,257,980 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Chevron during the fourth quarter valued at about $3,058,235,000. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its position in Chevron by 6.8% during the first quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 14,844,054 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,421,958,000 after purchasing an additional 948,045 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 68.87% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:CVX opened at $166.50 on Friday. Chevron Co. has a 52-week low of $140.46 and a 52-week high of $189.68. The stock has a market cap of $310.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.56, a PEG ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $160.56 and a 200-day moving average price of $160.15.

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $48 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 19.48% and a net margin of 13.54%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business posted $5.82 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Investors of record on Friday, August 18th were given a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on CVX shares. Mizuho raised Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Truist Financial increased their price target on Chevron from $163.00 to $165.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Chevron in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Chevron currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $190.28.

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

