Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) Shares Purchased by InTrack Investment Management Inc

InTrack Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 13.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 10,324 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,201 shares during the quarter. Chevron makes up approximately 1.3% of InTrack Investment Management Inc’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th largest holding. InTrack Investment Management Inc’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,625,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of CVX. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P grew its stake in Chevron by 85.1% during the 1st quarter. Cantor Fitzgerald Investment Advisor L.P now owns 159,115 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $25,908,000 after acquiring an additional 73,141 shares in the last quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Chevron by 25.2% in the 1st quarter. Axiom Financial Strategies LLC now owns 7,335 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,155,000 after purchasing an additional 1,476 shares in the last quarter. GQG Partners LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 40,538 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $6,598,000 after purchasing an additional 1,813 shares during the last quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron by 43.5% in the first quarter. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC now owns 5,837 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $950,000 after purchasing an additional 1,770 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of Chevron by 13.8% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 2,068,600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $336,830,000 after purchasing an additional 250,840 shares during the last quarter. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on CVX shares. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded Chevron from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their target price for the company from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $161.00 to $170.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. HSBC increased their price target on shares of Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research note on Wednesday, August 9th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Chevron from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $205.00 to $209.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 16th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In related news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In other Chevron news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total value of $4,100,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 6,021 shares in the company, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total value of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Chevron Stock Performance

Shares of Chevron stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200-day simple moving average of $160.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.43. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $140.46 and a one year high of $189.68. The company has a market cap of $310.90 billion, a PE ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $48.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 28.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $5.82 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 18th were issued a dividend of $1.51 per share. This represents a $6.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.30%.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

