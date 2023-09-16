Osisko Mining (OTCMKTS:OBNNF) Trading 0.1% Higher

Osisko Mining Inc. (OTCMKTS:OBNNF – Get Free Report)’s share price traded up 0.1% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $2.03 and last traded at $1.99. 72,723 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average session volume of 242,393 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.99.

Osisko Mining Trading Up 0.9 %

The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.14 and its 200-day simple moving average is $2.43.

About Osisko Mining

Osisko Mining Inc, a mineral exploration company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of gold resource properties in Canada. Its flagship project is its 100% interest in the Windfall Lake property that consists of 286 mining claims covering an area of approximately 12,523 hectares located in the Abitibi greenstone belt, Urban Township, Eeyou Istchee James Bay, Québec.

