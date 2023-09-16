Prentice Wealth Management LLC Increases Holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Prentice Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX – Free Report) by 61.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 2,622 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 1,002 shares during the quarter. Prentice Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Chevron were worth $413,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Chevron by 0.3% during the first quarter. Miracle Mile Advisors LLC now owns 19,980 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $3,260,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. First American Trust FSB boosted its holdings in Chevron by 1.4% in the first quarter. First American Trust FSB now owns 4,469 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $729,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares in the last quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC boosted its stake in Chevron by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Waddell & Associates LLC now owns 12,447 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,234,000 after purchasing an additional 62 shares in the last quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Chevron by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Zullo Investment Group Inc. now owns 3,740 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $671,000 after buying an additional 63 shares during the period. Finally, Janiczek Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 1.8% during the first quarter. Janiczek Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,474 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $599,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the period. 68.87% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Chevron Trading Down 0.4 %

Shares of CVX stock opened at $166.50 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $310.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.56, a P/E/G ratio of 0.89 and a beta of 1.18. Chevron Co. has a fifty-two week low of $140.46 and a fifty-two week high of $189.68. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $160.56 and a 200 day simple moving average of $160.15.

Chevron Dividend Announcement

Chevron ( NYSE:CVX Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 28th. The oil and gas company reported $3.08 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.95 by $0.13. The firm had revenue of $48.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48 billion. Chevron had a net margin of 13.54% and a return on equity of 19.48%. The company’s revenue was down 28.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $5.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 13.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 11th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 18th were given a $1.51 dividend. This represents a $6.04 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.63%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 17th. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 38.30%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on CVX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised shares of Chevron from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $161.00 to $170.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 31st. UBS Group upped their target price on shares of Chevron from $202.00 to $209.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 17th. HSBC upped their price target on Chevron from $180.00 to $184.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 9th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Chevron from $197.00 to $198.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Friday, August 18th. Finally, Piper Sandler cut their target price on Chevron from $196.00 to $188.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $190.28.

Insider Transactions at Chevron

In other Chevron news, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at $276,391.84. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, CFO Pierre R. Breber sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $164.00, for a total transaction of $4,100,000.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 6,021 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $987,444. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Jeff B. Gustavson sold 3,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $160.88, for a total transaction of $603,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 1,718 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,391.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the integrated energy and chemicals operations in the United States and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, production, and transportation of crude oil and natural gas; liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as a gas-to-liquids plant.

Further Reading

