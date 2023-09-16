Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Shares Sold by Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.

Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc. decreased its position in shares of Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Free Report) by 1.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 156,015 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 1,515 shares during the quarter. Neville Rodie & Shaw Inc.’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $5,723,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PFE. 25 LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pfizer in the 1st quarter valued at about $25,000. Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Pfizer in the first quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC purchased a new stake in Pfizer in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Pfizer by 70.0% during the 1st quarter. Macroview Investment Management LLC now owns 962 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 396 shares during the period. Finally, GeoWealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pfizer during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $49,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 68.05% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:PFE opened at $34.03 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average is $35.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $38.04. Pfizer Inc. has a 1-year low of $33.54 and a 1-year high of $54.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a current ratio of 2.12 and a quick ratio of 1.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $192.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.05, a PEG ratio of 1.14 and a beta of 0.59.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.36 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.36% and a net margin of 27.55%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 54.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.04 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 28th were paid a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.82%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 27th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 43.62%.

Several research firms recently commented on PFE. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Pfizer from $45.00 to $44.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 2nd. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of Pfizer from $42.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Pfizer from $40.00 to $38.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Pfizer in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pfizer presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $46.35.

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including cardiovascular metabolic, migraine, and women's health under the Eliquis, Nurtec ODT/Vydura, and the Premarin family brands; infectious diseases with unmet medical needs under the Prevnar family, Nimenrix, FSME/IMMUN-TicoVac, and Trumenba brands; and COVID-19 prevention and treatment, and potential future mRNA and antiviral products under the Comirnaty and Paxlovid brands.

