Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY) Trading 1.2% Higher

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF (NYSEARCA:GLRY – Get Free Report) shares traded up 1.2% during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as high as $25.93 and last traded at $25.92. 6,279 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 51% from the average session volume of 12,945 shares. The stock had previously closed at $25.60.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Trading Down 1.0 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $25.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $24.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $51.33 million, a PE ratio of 12.83 and a beta of 0.89.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of GLRY. UBS Group AG purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $35,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 45.8% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,031 shares of the company’s stock valued at $68,000 after acquiring an additional 952 shares during the period. Ambassador Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 105.5% during the 4th quarter. Ambassador Advisors LLC now owns 1,642,228 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,971,000 after acquiring an additional 842,969 shares during the period. Inspire Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF by 4.9% during the 1st quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 16,280 shares of the company’s stock valued at $393,000 after acquiring an additional 755 shares during the period. Finally, Silver Oak Securities Incorporated purchased a new stake in Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,924,000.

Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ETF Company Profile

The Inspire Faithward Mid Cap Momentum ESG ETF (GLRY) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in mid cap equity. The fund seeks to maximize growth and outperform its benchmark by actively selecting US mid-cap stocks that are screened for their alignment in biblical values. GLRY was launched on Dec 7, 2020 and is managed by Inspire.

