Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 104,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 107,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.

Lightning eMotors Stock Performance

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.

Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($1.00). Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 221.78% and a negative net margin of 221.51%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -17.08 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors

About Lightning eMotors

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of ZEV. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Lightning eMotors by 18.2% during the first quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 115,058 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,000 after acquiring an additional 17,710 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Lightning eMotors by 53.9% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 132,410 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 46,383 shares in the last quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC raised its stake in Lightning eMotors by 506.3% during the 4th quarter. Alpine Global Management LLC now owns 106,763 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 89,155 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the third quarter valued at $50,000. Finally, American International Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Lightning eMotors in the second quarter worth $51,000. 25.19% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles.

Featured Articles

