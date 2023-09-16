Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV) Stock Price Down 5.2%

Lightning eMotors, Inc. (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) shares were down 5.2% during trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $1.82 and last traded at $1.83. Approximately 104,984 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 2% from the average daily volume of 107,342 shares. The stock had previously closed at $1.93.
Lightning eMotors Stock Performance
The company has a fifty day moving average price of $2.95 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.58. The firm has a market cap of $11.11 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.15 and a beta of 2.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.38.
Lightning eMotors (NYSE:ZEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 14th. The company reported ($3.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($2.70) by ($1.00). Lightning eMotors had a negative return on equity of 221.78% and a negative net margin of 221.51%. The business had revenue of $7.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.96 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lightning eMotors, Inc. will post -17.08 EPS for the current year.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Lightning eMotors
About Lightning eMotors
Lightning eMotors, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells zero-emission commercial fleet vehicles and powertrains to commercial fleets, large enterprises, original equipment manufacturers, and governments in the United States. It offers zero-emission class 3 to 7 commercial electric and fuel cell vehicles.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Lightning eMotors
- Why Consider Investing in Nanotechnology Stocks
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Buy Metaverse Stock Step by Step
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- EV Stocks and How to Profit from Them
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Lightning eMotors Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lightning eMotors and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.