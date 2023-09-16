Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 583 Shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Regal Rexnord Co. (NYSE:RRX – Free Report) by 2.4% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 23,886 shares of the company’s stock after selling 583 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Regal Rexnord were worth $3,676,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Fiera Capital Corp grew its position in shares of Regal Rexnord by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Fiera Capital Corp now owns 307,529 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,279,000 after acquiring an additional 9,461 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 2.2% in the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 134,024 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,861,000 after buying an additional 2,829 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in Regal Rexnord by 15.1% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 8,674,826 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,220,808,000 after buying an additional 1,140,696 shares during the period. XTX Topco Ltd bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 1st quarter worth $666,000. Finally, Tredje AP fonden bought a new position in Regal Rexnord in the 4th quarter worth $873,000. Institutional investors own 96.67% of the company’s stock.

Get Regal Rexnord alerts:

Regal Rexnord Price Performance

Shares of NYSE RRX traded down $1.93 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $151.34. 589,436 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 256,258. The company’s 50-day moving average is $155.53 and its two-hundred day moving average is $145.24. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 2.52 and a quick ratio of 1.37. The company has a market capitalization of $10.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.70, a PEG ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.08. Regal Rexnord Co. has a 1 year low of $111.84 and a 1 year high of $166.00.

Regal Rexnord Dividend Announcement

Regal Rexnord ( NYSE:RRX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 31st. The company reported $2.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.44 by $0.12. The firm had revenue of $1.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.77 billion. Regal Rexnord had a net margin of 4.45% and a return on equity of 10.53%. The business’s revenue was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.76 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Regal Rexnord Co. will post 10.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 13th. Investors of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. Regal Rexnord’s payout ratio is 37.63%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Oppenheimer upped their target price on shares of Regal Rexnord from $190.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regal Rexnord in a research note on Friday, August 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Regal Rexnord from $184.00 to $211.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 2nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $195.00.

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on RRX

Insider Activity at Regal Rexnord

In related news, VP John Avampato sold 8,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.83, for a total transaction of $1,279,471.41. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 12,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,966,653.99. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. 0.98% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Regal Rexnord Company Profile

(Free Report)

Regal Rexnord Corporation manufactures and sells industrial powertrain solutions, power transmission components, electric motors and electronic controls, air moving products, and specialty electrical components and systems worldwide. It operates in four segments: Commercial Systems, Industrial Systems, Climate Solutions, and Motion Control Solutions.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Regal Rexnord Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regal Rexnord and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.