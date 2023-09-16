Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 3,675 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance

Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 1,477,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend

Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile

The business also recently disclosed a dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 28th. Investors of record on Friday, June 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.1911 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 22nd.

The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.

