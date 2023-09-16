Clarus Wealth Advisors Buys 3,675 Shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ)

Clarus Wealth Advisors boosted its position in shares of Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:COWZ – Free Report) by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 135,445 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 3,675 shares during the quarter. Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF makes up approximately 3.9% of Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Clarus Wealth Advisors’ holdings in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $6,443,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.
Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of COWZ. IAG Wealth Partners LLC lifted its stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF by 176.6% in the first quarter. IAG Wealth Partners LLC now owns 531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter valued at about $30,000. Ten Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Allworth Financial LP acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $36,000. Finally, Worth Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF in the first quarter worth $42,000.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Price Performance
Shares of BATS COWZ traded down $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $50.54. 1,477,624 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. The stock has a market capitalization of $14.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.11 and a beta of 1.09. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $50.46 and its two-hundred day moving average is $47.85.
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Announces Dividend
Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Profile
The Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF (COWZ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer US Cash Cows 100 index. The fund tracks a free cash flow-weighted index of companies selected from the Russell 1000 Index. COWZ was launched on Dec 16, 2016 and is managed by Pacer.
Further Reading
- Five stocks we like better than Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF
- What is the S&P/TSX Index?
- 5 Reasons Apple’s New Phone Moves the Needle: 5 That It Won’t
- How to Invest in the Entertainment Industry
- MarketBeat Week in Review – 9/11 – 9/15
- Dividend Tax Calculator
- China’s Jump In Car Sales Is Drawing Big Money To These Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.