TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD) Shares Sold by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. lowered its stake in TopBuild Corp. (NYSE:BLD – Free Report) by 19.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,765 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 2,375 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in TopBuild were worth $2,598,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Belpointe Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in TopBuild by 167.1% in the first quarter. Belpointe Asset Management LLC now owns 211 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 132 shares during the period. Covestor Ltd raised its position in TopBuild by 118.0% in the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 279 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $51,000 after acquiring an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in TopBuild by 85.9% in the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 264 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 122 shares in the last quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. raised its position in TopBuild by 152.3% in the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 381 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $60,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares in the last quarter. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc raised its position in TopBuild by 32.1% in the first quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 922 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $77,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.58% of the company’s stock.

In other TopBuild news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total transaction of $389,142.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $286.44, for a total transaction of $286,440.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 9,670 shares in the company, valued at $2,769,874.80. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Steven P. Raia sold 1,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $299.34, for a total value of $389,142.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,670 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,193,957.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,576 shares of company stock valued at $2,263,881 over the last 90 days. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have commented on BLD. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $320.00 price target on shares of TopBuild in a research report on Tuesday, August 8th. StockNews.com started coverage on TopBuild in a report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $224.00 to $314.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $262.00 to $320.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, July 13th. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on TopBuild from $256.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 4th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $281.00.

Shares of NYSE BLD traded down $13.34 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $260.38. The stock had a trading volume of 686,893 shares, compared to its average volume of 236,709. The company has a market capitalization of $8.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.89, a P/E/G ratio of 2.37 and a beta of 1.60. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $281.40 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $238.91. TopBuild Corp. has a 52 week low of $140.66 and a 52 week high of $307.54. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.86 and a current ratio of 2.37.

TopBuild (NYSE:BLD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 3rd. The construction company reported $5.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.30 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $1.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.26 billion. TopBuild had a return on equity of 29.75% and a net margin of 11.61%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $4.43 EPS. Analysts anticipate that TopBuild Corp. will post 18.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TopBuild Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in the installation and distribution of insulation and other building material products to the construction industry. The company operates in two segments, Installation and Specialty Distribution. It provides insulation products and accessories, glass and windows, rain gutters, afterpaint products, fireproofing products, garage doors, fireplaces, closet shelving, roofing materials, and other products; and insulation installation services.

