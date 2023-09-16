Thompson Investment Management Inc. Sells 1,000 Shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of Analog Devices, Inc. (NASDAQ:ADI – Free Report) by 5.6% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,881 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,000 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Analog Devices were worth $3,289,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Fragasso Group Inc. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $202,000. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Analog Devices by 8.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,456 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $868,000 after acquiring an additional 344 shares during the period. Legacy Private Trust Co. bought a new stake in Analog Devices in the 2nd quarter valued at about $403,000. Woodstock Corp raised its stake in Analog Devices by 5.2% in the 2nd quarter. Woodstock Corp now owns 20,630 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $4,019,000 after acquiring an additional 1,015 shares during the period. Finally, Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in Analog Devices by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 3,442 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $670,000 after acquiring an additional 334 shares during the period. 85.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Analog Devices

In related news, CEO Vincent Roche sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $197.64, for a total value of $1,976,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 70,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,975,717.32. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 30,000 shares of company stock worth $5,661,500. 0.46% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on ADI shares. Piper Sandler cut Analog Devices from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $190.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Bank of America boosted their price objective on Analog Devices from $205.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 18th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $251.00 to $213.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. StockNews.com lowered Analog Devices from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, August 24th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their target price on Analog Devices from $225.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Analog Devices has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $204.21.

Analog Devices Price Performance

ADI traded down $1.53 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $178.14. The stock had a trading volume of 6,062,468 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,434,972. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.71. Analog Devices, Inc. has a 1 year low of $133.48 and a 1 year high of $200.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $185.90 and a 200 day moving average of $185.76. The company has a market cap of $88.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 1.17.

Analog Devices (NASDAQ:ADI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $2.49 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.52 by ($0.03). Analog Devices had a net margin of 29.23% and a return on equity of 15.20%. The company had revenue of $3.08 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.10 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.52 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Analog Devices, Inc. will post 10.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analog Devices Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, September 5th were given a $0.86 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 1st. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.93%. Analog Devices’s payout ratio is currently 46.74%.

Analog Devices Company Profile

Analog Devices, Inc designs, manufactures, tests, and markets integrated circuits (ICs), software, and subsystems that leverage analog, mixed-signal, and digital signal processing technologies. The company provides data converter products, which translate real-world analog signals into digital data, as well as translates digital data into analog signals; power management and reference products for power conversion, driver monitoring, sequencing, and energy management applications in the automotive, communications, industrial, and high-end consumer markets; and power ICs that include performance, integration, and software design simulation tools for accurate power supply designs.

Further Reading

