Thompson Investment Management Inc. Buys 41,754 Shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report) by 23.1% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 222,835 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 41,754 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Newell Brands were worth $1,939,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Scotia Capital Inc. lifted its position in shares of Newell Brands by 17.0% during the 4th quarter. Scotia Capital Inc. now owns 79,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,035,000 after acquiring an additional 11,508 shares during the period. Banque Pictet & Cie SA raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 127.2% during the 1st quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 129,580 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 72,536 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 96,095 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,195,000 after buying an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Tredje AP fonden raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 65.2% during the 4th quarter. Tredje AP fonden now owns 130,596 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,708,000 after buying an additional 51,532 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Newell Brands by 5.3% during the 1st quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 30,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $379,000 after buying an additional 1,520 shares in the last quarter. 91.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Newell Brands alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NWL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Raymond James lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $15.00 to $13.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 24th. Citigroup upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Barclays lowered their target price on Newell Brands from $10.00 to $9.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, July 20th. Canaccord Genuity Group upped their target price on Newell Brands from $13.00 to $16.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 31st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Newell Brands from $9.00 to $11.00 in a report on Monday, July 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, two have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $14.40.

Newell Brands Trading Down 2.4 %

Shares of Newell Brands stock traded down $0.23 on Friday, hitting $9.49. 109,074,093 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,856,084. Newell Brands Inc. has a one year low of $7.80 and a one year high of $16.75. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.43, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 0.62. The company has a fifty day moving average of $10.36 and a two-hundred day moving average of $10.33. The company has a market capitalization of $3.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.82 and a beta of 1.00.

Newell Brands (NASDAQ:NWL – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, July 28th. The company reported $0.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.11. Newell Brands had a positive return on equity of 10.33% and a negative net margin of 3.53%. The company had revenue of $2.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.15 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Newell Brands Inc. will post 0.85 earnings per share for the current year.

Newell Brands Announces Dividend

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $0.07 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.28 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.95%. Newell Brands’s payout ratio is currently -37.84%.

About Newell Brands

(Free Report)

Newell Brands Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sourcing, and distribution of consumer and commercial products worldwide. The company operates in five segments: Commercial Solutions, Home Appliances, Home Solutions, Learning and Development, and Outdoor and Recreation. The Commercial Solutions segment provides commercial cleaning and maintenance solutions; closet and garage organization products; hygiene systems and material handling solutions; and connected home and security products under the Mapa, Quickie, Rubbermaid, Rubbermaid Commercial Products, and Spontex brands.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NWL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Newell Brands Inc. (NASDAQ:NWL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Newell Brands Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Newell Brands and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.