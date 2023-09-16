Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY) Stock Position Boosted by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NYSE:NLY – Free Report) by 15.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 50,512 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 6,911 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Annaly Capital Management were worth $1,011,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of NLY. Financial Connections Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Lakewood Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Kozak & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of Annaly Capital Management during the 1st quarter valued at about $33,000. Allworth Financial LP boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 263.7% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,258 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Annaly Capital Management by 1,834.5% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,683 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 1,596 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.16% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have recently weighed in on NLY. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management from $21.50 to $22.00 in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $22.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Tuesday, August 1st. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective on shares of Annaly Capital Management in a research note on Thursday, August 3rd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Annaly Capital Management presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $21.31.

Annaly Capital Management Stock Down 0.1 %

NLY traded down $0.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $20.57. 6,280,335 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,939. The company has a market cap of $10.16 billion, a PE ratio of -4.92 and a beta of 1.37. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $19.57. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. Annaly Capital Management, Inc. has a one year low of $15.11 and a one year high of $24.70.

Annaly Capital Management Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 31st. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 29th will be issued a dividend of $0.65 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.64%. Annaly Capital Management’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently -62.20%.

Annaly Capital Management Profile

Annaly Capital Management, Inc, a diversified capital manager, engages in mortgage finance. The company invests in agency mortgage-backed securities collateralized by residential mortgages; non-agency residential whole loans and securitized products within the residential and commercial markets; mortgage servicing rights; agency commercial mortgage-backed securities; residential mortgage loans; and agency or private label credit risk transfer securities.

Further Reading

