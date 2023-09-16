Thompson Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. decreased its stake in CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRWD – Free Report) by 19.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 10,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,700 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in CrowdStrike were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. WealthPLAN Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the first quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Freedom Wealth Alliance LLC acquired a new position in shares of CrowdStrike during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Rise Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 41.7% during the first quarter. Rise Advisors LLC now owns 326 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 96 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC raised its holdings in shares of CrowdStrike by 68.5% during the first quarter. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC now owns 337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $46,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 63.53% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BTIG Research increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $188.00 to $192.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. DA Davidson increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $170.00 to $200.00 in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $175.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on CrowdStrike from $182.00 to $185.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 31st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, CrowdStrike has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $183.28.

CrowdStrike Stock Performance

CRWD stock traded down $5.28 during trading on Friday, hitting $165.45. The company had a trading volume of 4,727,597 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,033. CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $92.25 and a 1-year high of $181.84. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $154.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $142.92. The firm has a market cap of $39.51 billion, a PE ratio of -403.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 16.96 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a quick ratio of 1.82, a current ratio of 1.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Insider Buying and Selling at CrowdStrike

In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other CrowdStrike news, CAO Anurag Saha sold 815 shares of CrowdStrike stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $122,641.20. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 31,852 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,793,088.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, President Michael Sentonas sold 10,551 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.48, for a total value of $1,587,714.48. Following the sale, the president now directly owns 381,289 shares in the company, valued at approximately $57,376,368.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 342,479 shares of company stock valued at $51,344,648. 5.68% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

CrowdStrike Company Profile

CrowdStrike Holdings, Inc provides cloud-delivered protection across endpoints and cloud workloads, identity, and data. It offers corporate workload security, security and vulnerability management, managed security services, IT operations management, threat intelligence services, identity protection, and log management.

