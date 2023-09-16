Thompson Investment Management Inc. Grows Stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Associated Banc-Corp (NYSE:ASB – Free Report) by 17.7% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,925 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 8,400 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Associated Banc were worth $908,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of ASB. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the first quarter valued at $32,000. Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 370.7% during the first quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,845 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 1,453 shares in the last quarter. CI Investments Inc. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. Quarry LP lifted its holdings in shares of Associated Banc by 319.6% during the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 2,140 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 1,630 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new position in shares of Associated Banc during the fourth quarter valued at $47,000. 80.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, EVP Randall J. Erickson sold 26,335 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.00, for a total value of $500,365.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 138,055 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,623,045. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.49% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ASB traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, hitting $17.66. 5,295,253 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,711,942. The company has a market capitalization of $2.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.95, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.03. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $17.76 and a 200-day simple moving average of $17.51. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Associated Banc-Corp has a 12-month low of $14.47 and a 12-month high of $25.50.

Associated Banc (NYSE:ASB – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.56 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.59 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $328.25 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $332.65 million. Associated Banc had a net margin of 20.93% and a return on equity of 10.25%. As a group, analysts predict that Associated Banc-Corp will post 2.21 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 1st were paid a $0.21 dividend. This represents a $0.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 31st. Associated Banc’s payout ratio is 33.07%.

A number of research firms have weighed in on ASB. Stephens increased their target price on Associated Banc from $19.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Associated Banc from $17.50 to $18.50 in a report on Friday, July 21st. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Associated Banc in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird raised Associated Banc from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Tuesday, September 5th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on Associated Banc from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Associated Banc presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $21.94.

Associated Banc-Corp, a bank holding company, provides various banking and nonbanking products to individuals and businesses in Wisconsin, Illinois, and Minnesota. The company operates through three segments: Corporate and Commercial Specialty; Community, Consumer, and Business; and Risk Management and Shared Services.

