Thompson Investment Management Inc. Acquires 1,236 Shares of Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC)

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its holdings in Bausch Health Companies Inc. (NYSE:BHC – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 224,465 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,236 shares during the quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. owned about 0.06% of Bausch Health Companies worth $1,796,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of BHC. Public Sector Pension Investment Board lifted its position in shares of Bausch Health Companies by 7.3% during the 1st quarter. Public Sector Pension Investment Board now owns 602,663 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,876,000 after buying an additional 41,211 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC increased its stake in Bausch Health Companies by 17,200.6% in the 1st quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 3,016,183 shares of the company’s stock worth $24,431,000 after acquiring an additional 2,998,749 shares during the last quarter. Mach 1 Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 1st quarter worth approximately $15,148,000. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $194,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in Bausch Health Companies in the 4th quarter worth approximately $40,000. 74.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Bausch Health Companies Trading Down 2.1 %

BHC traded down $0.18 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $8.52. 2,150,385 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,799,674. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $8.76 and a 200 day moving average price of $8.00. Bausch Health Companies Inc. has a 52-week low of $5.57 and a 52-week high of $10.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 74.20. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.08 billion, a PE ratio of -16.70 and a beta of 0.98.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Bausch Health Companies ( NYSE:BHC Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 3rd. The company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.75 by $0.06. Bausch Health Companies had a positive return on equity of 411.18% and a negative net margin of 2.23%. The company had revenue of $2.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.04 billion. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Bausch Health Companies Inc. will post 3.29 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on the company. TD Cowen downgraded Bausch Health Companies from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on Bausch Health Companies in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $7.00 to $9.50 in a research report on Monday, May 22nd. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on Bausch Health Companies from $8.00 to $9.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th.

Insider Activity at Bausch Health Companies

In related news, EVP Seana Carson sold 6,685 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.28, for a total transaction of $55,351.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 385,213 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,189,563.64. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 13.75% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Bausch Health Companies Company Profile

Bausch Health Companies Inc operates as a diversified pharmaceutical company. It develops, manufactures, and markets a range of products primarily in gastroenterology, hepatology, neurology, dermatology, international pharmaceuticals, and eye health. The company operates through five segments: Salix, International, Solta Medical, Diversified, and Bausch + Lomb.

