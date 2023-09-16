Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI) Shares Acquired by Thompson Investment Management Inc.

Thompson Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. (NYSE:OHI – Free Report) by 2.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,958 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 565 shares during the period. Thompson Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors were worth $797,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. AE Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 24.3% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,987 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,810,000 after buying an additional 11,517 shares during the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 25,995 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $798,000 after buying an additional 782 shares during the last quarter. Great Waters Wealth Management acquired a new stake in Omega Healthcare Investors during the 2nd quarter valued at $307,000. Fulton Bank N.A. grew its holdings in Omega Healthcare Investors by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 10,092 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $310,000 after buying an additional 399 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Omega Healthcare Investors during the first quarter worth $924,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 65.50% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on OHI shares. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Monday, September 11th. They set a “sector perform” rating and a $33.00 price objective on the stock. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Omega Healthcare Investors in a report on Thursday, July 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Mizuho upgraded Omega Healthcare Investors from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $31.00 to $35.00 in a report on Friday, September 8th. StockNews.com raised Omega Healthcare Investors from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, August 25th. Finally, Truist Financial increased their target price on Omega Healthcare Investors from $29.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $31.77.

Omega Healthcare Investors Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of NYSE OHI traded up $0.10 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.40. 3,880,329 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,599,440. Omega Healthcare Investors, Inc. has a 52-week low of $25.61 and a 52-week high of $33.57. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.18 billion, a PE ratio of 32.76 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 5.55 and a current ratio of 5.55. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $31.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $29.63.

Omega Healthcare Investors Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 31st were given a dividend of $0.67 per share. This represents a $2.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 8.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 28th. Omega Healthcare Investors’s payout ratio is 262.75%.

About Omega Healthcare Investors

Omega is a REIT that invests in the long-term healthcare industry, primarily in skilled nursing and assisted living facilities. Its portfolio of assets is operated by a diverse group of healthcare companies, predominantly in a triple-net lease structure. The assets span all regions within the U.S., as well as in the U.K.

