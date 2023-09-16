Ren (REN) Trading 6.9% Higher Over Last 7 Days

Ren (REN) traded up 5.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. One Ren token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0490 or 0.00000184 BTC on major exchanges. During the last seven days, Ren has traded 6.9% higher against the dollar. Ren has a total market capitalization of $48.95 million and $5.52 million worth of Ren was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

About Ren

Ren was first traded on December 31st, 2017. Ren’s total supply is 999,999,633 tokens and its circulating supply is 999,127,500 tokens. The Reddit community for Ren is https://reddit.com/r/renproject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Ren’s official website is renproject.io. Ren’s official Twitter account is @renprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Ren is medium.com/renproject.

Ren Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “REN is an Ethereum-based ERC-20 utility token that facilitates operations in the RenVM, a decentralized, permissionless, and trustless protocol that allows users to transfer tokens across different blockchains. The REN token is used as a bond by nodes to participate in the network and earn fees for facilitating cross-chain transactions. REN was founded by Taiyang Zhang and Loong Wang, co-founders of Republic Protocol.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Ren directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Ren should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Ren using one of the exchanges listed above.

