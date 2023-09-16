Telemus Capital LLC Increases Stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF)

Telemus Capital LLC raised its stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF – Free Report) by 102.5% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 152,230 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 77,048 shares during the period. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF accounts for about 3.5% of Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest holding. Telemus Capital LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $41,891,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Mogy Joel R Investment Counsel Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the first quarter worth $29,000. ARK Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 1,018.2% in the second quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 123 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 131.7% during the first quarter. Grey Fox Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 139 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 79 shares in the last quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the first quarter worth $38,000. Finally, True Wealth Design LLC bought a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $34,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Price Performance

NYSEARCA IWF traded down $4.38 on Friday, hitting $276.58. 1,943,771 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,377,559. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $202.05 and a 52 week high of $286.96. The company has a market capitalization of $70.56 billion, a PE ratio of 26.14 and a beta of 1.08. The business’s fifty day moving average is $277.86 and its 200 day moving average is $259.47.

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

