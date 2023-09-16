Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB) Position Increased by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of Hubbell Incorporated (NYSE:HUBB – Free Report) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after buying an additional 261 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Hubbell were worth $691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in Hubbell by 122.7% during the 1st quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 98 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the last quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S increased its holdings in shares of Hubbell by 55.2% during the 1st quarter. BI Asset Management Fondsmaeglerselskab A S now owns 149 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $36,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. First Manhattan Co. bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 1st quarter worth about $28,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Hubbell during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.97% of the company’s stock.

Get Hubbell alerts:

Hubbell Price Performance

Shares of HUBB stock opened at $315.85 on Friday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $319.07 and its 200-day moving average is $287.52. Hubbell Incorporated has a 1 year low of $209.96 and a 1 year high of $340.06. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.26, a PEG ratio of 2.06 and a beta of 0.98. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55.

Hubbell Announces Dividend

Hubbell ( NYSE:HUBB Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 25th. The industrial products company reported $4.07 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.44. Hubbell had a net margin of 12.55% and a return on equity of 29.48%. The business had revenue of $1.37 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 earnings per share. Hubbell’s revenue was up 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that Hubbell Incorporated will post 15.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 31st were issued a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 30th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. Hubbell’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.24%.

Insider Activity at Hubbell

In related news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 51,783 shares in the company, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other Hubbell news, CEO Gerben Bakker sold 5,895 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $314.12, for a total value of $1,851,737.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 51,783 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $16,266,075.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO William R. Sperry sold 4,040 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $313.72, for a total transaction of $1,267,428.80. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 52,773 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,555,945.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,228 shares of company stock worth $3,839,856 over the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

HUBB has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Hubbell from $287.00 to $318.00 in a report on Monday, July 10th. Mizuho upped their target price on shares of Hubbell from $300.00 to $370.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 26th. Wolfe Research raised shares of Hubbell from an “underperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 11th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Hubbell in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $265.17.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on HUBB

About Hubbell

(Free Report)

Hubbell Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, and sells electrical and utility solutions in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Electrical Solutions and Utility Solutions. The Electrical Solution segment offers standard and special application wiring device products, rough-in electrical products, connector and grounding products, lighting fixtures, and other electrical equipment for use in industrial, commercial, and institutional facilities by electrical contractors, maintenance personnel, electricians, utilities, and telecommunications companies, as well as components and assemblies.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hubbell Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hubbell and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.