Fulton Bank N.A. Has $507,000 Holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its holdings in Dollar General Co. (NYSE:DG – Free Report) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,985 shares of the company’s stock after selling 401 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dollar General were worth $507,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Manhattan Co. raised its position in Dollar General by 447.4% in the fourth quarter. First Manhattan Co. now owns 104 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Financial Freedom LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL bought a new position in Dollar General in the first quarter valued at about $28,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in Dollar General in the second quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, SouthState Corp bought a new position in Dollar General in the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. 90.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have commented on DG. Loop Capital downgraded Dollar General from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $200.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $180.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $216.00 to $160.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Dollar General from $199.00 to $157.00 in a research report on Friday, September 1st. Finally, Atlantic Securities downgraded Dollar General from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $170.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Friday, June 2nd. Seventeen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $159.41.

Shares of Dollar General stock opened at $115.77 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 0.15 and a current ratio of 1.39. Dollar General Co. has a 52 week low of $115.35 and a 52 week high of $261.59. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $156.11 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $185.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $25.41 billion, a PE ratio of 11.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 0.30.

Dollar General (NYSE:DG – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 31st. The company reported $2.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.47 by ($0.34). The firm had revenue of $9.80 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $9.93 billion. Dollar General had a net margin of 5.59% and a return on equity of 36.34%. The company’s revenue was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $2.98 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Dollar General Co. will post 7.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 24th. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 10th will be given a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, October 6th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Dollar General’s payout ratio is 24.18%.

Dollar General Corporation, a discount retailer, provides various merchandise products in the southern, southwestern, midwestern, and eastern United States. It offers consumable products, including paper and cleaning products, such as paper towels, bath tissues, paper dinnerware, trash and storage bags, disinfectants, and laundry products; packaged food comprising cereals, pasta, canned soups, fruits and vegetables, condiments, spices, sugar, and flour; and perishables that include milk, eggs, bread, refrigerated and frozen food, beer, and wine.

