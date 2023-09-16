Fulton Bank N.A. Acquires 190 Shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS)

Fulton Bank N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Discover Financial Services (NYSE:DFS – Free Report) by 4.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 4,182 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 190 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Discover Financial Services were worth $489,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of DFS. Prudential PLC boosted its stake in Discover Financial Services by 127.4% during the first quarter. Prudential PLC now owns 16,749 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,846,000 after acquiring an additional 9,382 shares in the last quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 8.8% in the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 14,977 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,650,000 after buying an additional 1,216 shares in the last quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 33.8% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $482,000 after buying an additional 1,104 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 0.8% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 27,565 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,038,000 after buying an additional 206 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Loomis Sayles & Co. L P lifted its stake in shares of Discover Financial Services by 5.2% in the first quarter. Loomis Sayles & Co. L P now owns 2,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $326,000 after buying an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.63% of the company’s stock.

Get Discover Financial Services alerts:

Discover Financial Services Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:DFS opened at $89.74 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.58, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $100.72 and a 200 day moving average price of $103.21. Discover Financial Services has a fifty-two week low of $87.45 and a fifty-two week high of $122.50. The firm has a market cap of $22.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.24 and a beta of 1.44.

Discover Financial Services Dividend Announcement

Discover Financial Services ( NYSE:DFS Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $3.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.70 by ($0.16). Discover Financial Services had a net margin of 21.51% and a return on equity of 29.65%. The business had revenue of $3.88 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.88 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $3.96 EPS. Discover Financial Services’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Discover Financial Services will post 12.95 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 24th were given a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 23rd. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.12%. Discover Financial Services’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 19.40%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on DFS shares. Jefferies Financial Group upped their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $125.00 to $135.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 11th. Piper Sandler cut shares of Discover Financial Services from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $112.00 in a report on Friday, July 21st. Citigroup decreased their price objective on shares of Discover Financial Services from $119.00 to $108.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. BMO Capital Markets reduced their target price on shares of Discover Financial Services from $103.00 to $99.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 21st. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $116.00 target price on shares of Discover Financial Services in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $113.13.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on DFS

Discover Financial Services Profile

(Free Report)

Discover Financial Services, through its subsidiaries, provides digital banking products and services, and payment services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Digital Banking and Payment Services. The Digital Banking segment offers Discover-branded credit cards to individuals; private student loans, personal loans, home loans, and other consumer lending; and direct-to-consumer deposit products comprising savings accounts, certificates of deposit, money market accounts, IRA certificates of deposit, IRA savings accounts and checking accounts, and sweep accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Discover Financial Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Discover Financial Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.