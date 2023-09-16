EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. decreased its holdings in EMCOR Group, Inc. (NYSE:EME – Free Report) by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,696 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 82 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in EMCOR Group were worth $683,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Modus Advisors LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 4.5% during the second quarter. Modus Advisors LLC now owns 2,442 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $451,000 after buying an additional 105 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 65.1% during the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 21,566 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,506,000 after buying an additional 8,506 shares in the last quarter. Putnam Investments LLC raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 0.5% during the first quarter. Putnam Investments LLC now owns 98,666 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $16,042,000 after buying an additional 511 shares in the last quarter. SkyView Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in EMCOR Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,177,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its stake in EMCOR Group by 96.7% during the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 651,082 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $105,859,000 after buying an additional 320,153 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.57% of the company’s stock.

EMCOR Group Stock Down 2.4 %

Shares of EMCOR Group stock opened at $212.90 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 1.29, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.99 and its 200-day simple moving average is $182.11. The stock has a market capitalization of $10.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.16 and a beta of 1.11. EMCOR Group, Inc. has a twelve month low of $112.85 and a twelve month high of $227.49.

EMCOR Group Announces Dividend

EMCOR Group ( NYSE:EME Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The construction company reported $2.95 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.37 by $0.58. EMCOR Group had a return on equity of 24.20% and a net margin of 4.13%. The business had revenue of $3.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.01 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.99 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 12.7% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that EMCOR Group, Inc. will post 11.03 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, July 20th were issued a $0.18 dividend. This represents a $0.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 19th. EMCOR Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 7.16%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on EMCOR Group in a research report on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In other EMCOR Group news, CEO Anthony Guzzi sold 2,435 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $185.01, for a total transaction of $450,499.35. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 236,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $43,763,375.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders sold 22,000 shares of company stock valued at $4,196,296 in the last three months. 1.60% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About EMCOR Group

EMCOR Group, Inc provides electrical and mechanical construction, and facilities services primarily in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers design, integration, installation, start-up, operation, and maintenance services related to electrical power transmission, distribution, and generation systems; energy solutions; premises electrical and lighting systems; process instrumentation in the refining, chemical processing, and food processing industries; low-voltage systems, such as fire alarm, security, and process control systems; voice and data communications systems; roadway and transit lighting, signaling, and fiber optic lines; heating, ventilation, air conditioning, refrigeration, and geothermal solutions; clean-room process ventilation systems; fire protection and suppression systems; plumbing, process, and high-purity piping systems; controls and filtration systems; water and wastewater treatment systems; central plant heating and cooling systems; crane and rigging services; millwright services; and steel fabrication, erection, and welding services.

