Fulton Bank N.A. Decreases Stock Holdings in KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY)

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its stake in shares of KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Free Report) by 5.8% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 73,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 4,466 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in KeyCorp were worth $675,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in KEY. FMR LLC lifted its stake in shares of KeyCorp by 391.4% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 20,763,994 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $259,965,000 after purchasing an additional 16,538,866 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 10.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 89,759,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,123,794,000 after buying an additional 8,391,787 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in KeyCorp in the fourth quarter valued at about $134,162,000. Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in KeyCorp by 21.0% in the first quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 20,409,671 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $255,529,000 after buying an additional 3,544,491 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in KeyCorp by 21.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,978,186 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $243,500,000 after buying an additional 2,435,443 shares during the last quarter. 77.77% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research firms have commented on KEY. Citigroup increased their price target on KeyCorp from $14.00 to $15.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 24th. 888 reiterated a “maintains” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. Piper Sandler upgraded KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price target for the company from $12.00 to $13.50 in a research note on Friday. Barclays cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $15.00 to $13.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on KeyCorp from $16.00 to $14.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 13th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, KeyCorp has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $14.73.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other KeyCorp news, Director Devina A. Rankin purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $11.49 per share, for a total transaction of $114,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $114,900. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.61% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

KeyCorp Stock Up 0.6 %

KeyCorp stock opened at $11.73 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $10.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.12 and a beta of 1.26. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $11.23 and its 200 day moving average price is $11.36. The company has a quick ratio of 0.86, a current ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.95. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $8.53 and a 52 week high of $20.30.

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The financial services provider reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by ($0.05). The business had revenue of $1.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.62 billion. KeyCorp had a return on equity of 13.78% and a net margin of 14.93%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 11.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.54 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.27 earnings per share for the current year.

KeyCorp Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 29th were given a dividend of $0.205 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 28th. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.99%. KeyCorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 54.67%.

KeyCorp Company Profile

(Free Report)

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking products and services in the United States. It operates in two segments, Consumer Bank and Commercial Bank. The company offers various deposits, investment products and services; and personal finance and financial wellness, student loan refinancing, mortgage and home equity, lending, credit card, treasury, business advisory, wealth management, asset management, investment, cash management, portfolio management, and trust and related services to individuals and small and medium-sized businesses.

