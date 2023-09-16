Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stock Position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI)

Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its position in S&P Global Inc. (NYSE:SPGI – Free Report) by 8.6% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,571 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 125 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in S&P Global were worth $630,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of SPGI. Exos TFP Holdings LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Ridgewood Investments LLC purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in shares of S&P Global in the first quarter valued at $28,000. Addison Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 74.5% in the first quarter. Addison Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacifica Partners Inc. grew its position in shares of S&P Global by 76.4% in the first quarter. Pacifica Partners Inc. now owns 97 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 42 shares in the last quarter. 85.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Activity at S&P Global

In other S&P Global news, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total transaction of $76,886.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other S&P Global news, CEO Douglas L. Peterson sold 9,657 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $394.11, for a total transaction of $3,805,920.27. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 172,113 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $67,831,454.43. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Saugata Saha sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $384.43, for a total value of $76,886.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,934 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,127,917.62. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 21,857 shares of company stock worth $8,549,352 in the last ninety days. 0.10% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

SPGI has been the subject of several recent research reports. Barclays lifted their price target on S&P Global from $425.00 to $470.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 28th. Wolfe Research began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating and a $453.00 price objective for the company. TheStreet lowered S&P Global from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 27th. Robert W. Baird dropped their price objective on S&P Global from $460.00 to $451.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on S&P Global in a research note on Thursday, August 17th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, S&P Global presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $404.00.

S&P Global Trading Down 2.0 %

Shares of SPGI stock opened at $388.26 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $123.54 billion, a PE ratio of 53.63, a P/E/G ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.12. S&P Global Inc. has a 1-year low of $279.32 and a 1-year high of $428.65. The business has a 50-day moving average of $396.89 and a 200 day moving average of $372.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78.

S&P Global (NYSE:SPGI – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $3.12 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $3.12. The company had revenue of $3.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.05 billion. S&P Global had a return on equity of 10.45% and a net margin of 19.46%. S&P Global’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $2.81 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that S&P Global Inc. will post 12.5 earnings per share for the current year.

S&P Global Dividend Announcement

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 12th. Investors of record on Monday, August 28th were issued a dividend of $0.90 per share. This represents a $3.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 25th. S&P Global’s dividend payout ratio is presently 49.72%.

About S&P Global

S&P Global Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides credit ratings, benchmarks, analytics, and workflow solutions in the global capital, commodity, and automotive markets. It operates through six segments: S&P Global Ratings, S&P Dow Jones Indices, S&P Global Commodity Insights, S&P Global Market Intelligence, S&P Global Mobility, and S&P Global Engineering Solutions.

