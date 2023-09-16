Time Out Group (LON:TMO) Sets New 52-Week High at $51.00

Time Out Group plc (LON:TMO – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 51 ($0.64) and last traded at GBX 48.50 ($0.61), with a volume of 706 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 51 ($0.64).

Time Out Group Price Performance

The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 46.98 and a two-hundred day moving average of GBX 45.09. The firm has a market capitalization of £163.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -692.86 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a quick ratio of 0.38, a current ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 128.73.

Time Out Group Company Profile

Time Out Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in media and entertainment business. It operates through two segments, Time Out Market and Time Out Media. The Time Out Market segment operates bars; and engages in retail, events, and sponsorship business activities. The Time Out Media segment engages in the sale of digital and print advertising, local marketing solutions, and live events tickets, as well as is involved in the e-commerce transactions and franchise activities.

