Fulton Bank N.A. Lowers Position in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY)

Fulton Bank N.A. lowered its holdings in Dycom Industries, Inc. (NYSE:DY – Free Report) by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,354 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 106 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Dycom Industries were worth $495,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 35.2% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 430 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 114.0% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 490 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 261 shares during the last quarter. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 4th quarter worth approximately $68,000. Assetmark Inc. lifted its position in Dycom Industries by 20.9% in the 4th quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,126 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $105,000 after buying an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. Finally, SkyView Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Dycom Industries in the 1st quarter worth approximately $173,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.43% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of brokerages have commented on DY. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price target on Dycom Industries from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 24th. Raymond James began coverage on Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $120.00 price target on the stock. DA Davidson reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Dycom Industries in a research note on Wednesday, May 31st. StockNews.com raised Dycom Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, UBS Group dropped their price target on Dycom Industries from $132.00 to $127.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $120.40.

Dycom Industries Trading Down 0.8 %

Shares of NYSE:DY opened at $96.93 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 3.38, a quick ratio of 3.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The company has a market capitalization of $2.84 billion, a PE ratio of 15.17 and a beta of 1.32. Dycom Industries, Inc. has a 12-month low of $77.33 and a 12-month high of $122.13. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $100.37 and its 200-day simple moving average is $99.53.

Dycom Industries (NYSE:DY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 23rd. The construction company reported $2.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.37. Dycom Industries had a return on equity of 20.89% and a net margin of 4.71%. The business had revenue of $1.04 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.03 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.46 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Dycom Industries, Inc. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Dycom Industries Company Profile

Dycom Industries, Inc provides specialty contracting services to the telecommunications infrastructure and utility industries in the United States. The company offers engineering services to telecommunications providers, including the planning and design of aerial, underground, and buried fiber optic, copper, and coaxial cable systems; wireless networks in connection with the deployment of macro cell and new small cell sites; and program and project management and inspection personnel.

