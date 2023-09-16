Fulton Bank N.A. Takes $536,000 Position in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT)

Fulton Bank N.A. bought a new stake in Textron Inc. (NYSE:TXT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 7,931 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $536,000.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Analysts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Textron in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. increased its position in Textron by 129.8% during the first quarter. SOA Wealth Advisors LLC. now owns 439 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 248 shares during the last quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp increased its position in Textron by 109.0% during the fourth quarter. Money Concepts Capital Corp now owns 443 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the last quarter. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in Textron during the first quarter worth about $40,000. 85.92% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Bank of America raised their price objective on shares of Textron from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 15th. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Textron from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. StockNews.com raised shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Susquehanna increased their target price on shares of Textron from $83.00 to $89.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Friday, July 28th. Finally, Vertical Research lowered shares of Textron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $70.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, May 24th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $86.00.

In related news, Director R Kerry Clark sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.33, for a total value of $376,650.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 13,870 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,827.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.70% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE TXT opened at $76.19 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of $69.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.87. Textron Inc. has a one year low of $58.03 and a one year high of $80.10. The firm has a market cap of $15.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.51, a PEG ratio of 1.22 and a beta of 1.49.

Textron (NYSE:TXT – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 27th. The aerospace company reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.25. Textron had a net margin of 6.88% and a return on equity of 13.83%. The business had revenue of $3.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.42 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.00 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Textron Inc. will post 5.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 15th will be paid a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.11%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 14th. Textron’s payout ratio is 1.84%.

Textron Inc operates in the aircraft, defense, industrial, and finance businesses worldwide. It operates through six segments: Textron Aviation, Bell, Textron Systems, Industrial, Textron eAviation, and Finance. The Textron Aviation segment manufactures, sells, and services business jets, turboprop and piston engine aircraft, and military trainer and defense aircraft; and offers maintenance, inspection, and repair services, as well as sells commercial parts.

