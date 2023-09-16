Fulton Bank N.A. Reduces Position in LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA)

Fulton Bank N.A. cut its stake in shares of LPL Financial Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:LPLA – Free Report) by 43.1% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,357 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,541 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in LPL Financial were worth $730,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. MCF Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $26,000. First Manhattan Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the fourth quarter worth about $37,000. Whittier Trust Co. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Industrial Alliance Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of LPL Financial in the first quarter worth about $41,000. 92.84% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research analysts have weighed in on LPLA shares. Bank of America upped their price objective on shares of LPL Financial from $232.00 to $233.00 in a research report on Sunday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $238.00 to $243.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 31st. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Thursday, September 7th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $275.00 target price for the company. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of LPL Financial from $246.00 to $253.00 in a research note on Monday, July 10th. Finally, JMP Securities reissued a “market outperform” rating and set a $290.00 target price on shares of LPL Financial in a research note on Friday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $248.60.

Insider Transactions at LPL Financial

In other news, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total value of $2,499,604.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,104,689.52. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other LPL Financial news, Director Matthew Enyedi sold 3,265 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $230.86, for a total transaction of $753,757.90. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 9,978 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,303,521.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Richard Steinmeier sold 10,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, September 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.68, for a total transaction of $2,499,604.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 16,914 shares in the company, valued at $4,104,689.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

LPL Financial Stock Performance

LPL Financial stock opened at $247.08 on Friday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $231.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $215.00. LPL Financial Holdings Inc. has a 1-year low of $179.00 and a 1-year high of $271.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.41, a current ratio of 1.74 and a quick ratio of 1.74. The stock has a market cap of $18.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.78 and a beta of 0.92.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 27th. The financial services provider reported $3.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.87 by $0.07. LPL Financial had a net margin of 12.53% and a return on equity of 59.52%. The business had revenue of $2.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.24 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial Holdings Inc. will post 16.33 EPS for the current year.

LPL Financial Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 25th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 11th were issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 10th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.49%. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio is currently 8.16%.

LPL Financial Profile

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at enterprises in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and auction rate notes.

