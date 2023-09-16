Fulton Bank N.A. Makes New Investment in Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH)

Fulton Bank N.A. purchased a new position in shares of Equitable Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:EQH – Free Report) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 20,794 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $565,000.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. DnB Asset Management AS increased its position in Equitable by 13.7% during the second quarter. DnB Asset Management AS now owns 97,358 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,644,000 after buying an additional 11,737 shares during the period. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC increased its position in Equitable by 24.3% during the second quarter. Wiley BROS. Aintree Capital LLC now owns 36,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $982,000 after buying an additional 7,077 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 8.7% in the first quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 100,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,555,000 after purchasing an additional 8,040 shares during the period. Searle & CO. acquired a new position in shares of Equitable in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,531,000. Finally, Toroso Investments LLC increased its holdings in shares of Equitable by 156.6% in the first quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 30,271 shares of the company’s stock valued at $769,000 after purchasing an additional 18,472 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.70% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on EQH. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on Equitable from $29.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday. Barclays upped their price objective on Equitable from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, August 7th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their price objective on Equitable from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 15th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Equitable presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $35.86.

Equitable Stock Performance

EQH opened at $29.16 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.31 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.67. The company has a market cap of $10.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.45 and a beta of 1.40. Equitable Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $21.89 and a one year high of $33.24.

Equitable (NYSE:EQH – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 2nd. The company reported $1.17 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.39 billion. On average, analysts predict that Equitable Holdings, Inc. will post 4.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Equitable Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 7th were given a $0.22 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 4th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.02%. Equitable’s dividend payout ratio is currently 88.89%.

Equitable Profile

Equitable Holdings, Inc, together with its consolidated subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial services company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Individual Retirement, Group Retirement, Investment Management and Research, and Protection Solutions. The Individual Retirement segment offers a suite of variable annuity products primarily to affluent and high net worth individuals.

