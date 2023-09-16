Schroder Japan Trust (LON:SJG) Sets New 12-Month High at $240.00

Schroder Japan Trust plc (LON:SJG – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Thursday . The stock traded as high as GBX 240 ($3.00) and last traded at GBX 238 ($2.98), with a volume of 203251 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 237 ($2.97).

Schroder Japan Trust Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.96, a current ratio of 3.00 and a quick ratio of 3.60. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 226.81 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 218.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £288.96 million, a PE ratio of 2,008.33 and a beta of 0.56.

Schroder Japan Trust Company Profile

Schroder Japan Growth Fund plc is an open-ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by Schroder Investment Management Limited. The fund invests in the public equity markets of Japan. It invests in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. The fund typically invests in value stocks of companies.

