iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) Shares Sold by Fulton Bank N.A.

Fulton Bank N.A. reduced its position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO – Free Report) by 10.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 327 shares during the quarter. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Stegner Investment Associates Inc. now owns 1,836 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $416,000 after purchasing an additional 44 shares during the period. Clear Investment Research LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 3.2% during the 1st quarter. Clear Investment Research LLC now owns 1,501 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $340,000 after purchasing an additional 46 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI grew its holdings in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 30.3% during the 1st quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Fifth Third Securities Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Fifth Third Securities Inc. now owns 8,229 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,866,000 after acquiring an additional 54 shares during the period. Finally, Summit Financial LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Summit Financial LLC now owns 4,616 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,047,000 after acquiring an additional 55 shares during the period.

Shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF stock opened at $232.68 on Friday. The business has a 50-day moving average of $242.13 and a 200 day moving average of $233.34. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $201.72 and a 12 month high of $255.10. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.69 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.55 and a beta of 1.15.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

