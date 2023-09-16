Fulton Bank N.A. Grows Stake in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG)

Fulton Bank N.A. grew its position in shares of Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Free Report) by 3.0% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,293 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A.’s holdings in Intuitive Surgical were worth $784,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 131.6% during the 1st quarter. Desjardins Global Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,552 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $652,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 48.4% during the 4th quarter. Azimuth Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 54,074 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $14,349,000 after acquiring an additional 17,633 shares during the last quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Mn Services Vermogensbeheer B.V. now owns 178,500 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $45,601,000 after acquiring an additional 6,400 shares during the last quarter. Concord Wealth Partners lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 530 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 129 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 9.8% during the 1st quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC now owns 1,913 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $489,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. 82.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several analysts have issued reports on the stock. Raymond James upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $323.00 to $368.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, July 24th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $335.00 to $365.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, July 21st. Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $310.00 to $386.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 21st. BTIG Research increased their target price on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $326.00 to $373.00 in a report on Monday, July 17th. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Monday, July 24th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $343.10.

In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Intuitive Surgical news, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 50,314 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Friday, July 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $326.76, for a total value of $16,440,602.64. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 17,186 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,615,697.36. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gary S. Guthart sold 4,960 shares of Intuitive Surgical stock in a transaction on Monday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $325.89, for a total transaction of $1,616,414.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 32,320 shares in the company, valued at $10,532,764.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 60,309 shares of company stock worth $19,649,321. 0.90% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Intuitive Surgical stock opened at $295.54 on Friday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $315.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $296.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $103.85 billion, a PE ratio of 74.07, a P/E/G ratio of 4.25 and a beta of 1.30. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $180.07 and a 1-year high of $358.07.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 20th. The medical equipment provider reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.33 by $0.09. Intuitive Surgical had a net margin of 21.38% and a return on equity of 12.41%. The business had revenue of $1.76 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.74 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.85 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.53 EPS for the current year.

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

